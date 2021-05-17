Drew Barrymore Regrets Working With Woody Allen

“I was gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told.”
The four-part HBO documentary addresses Dylan’s allegations that she was sexually abused by her adopted father when she was a child, although he has continuously denied the allegations.
During the interview, Drew opened up about her experience working with Woody several years after Dylan’s claims were made public.
“I worked with Woody Allen. I did a film with him in 1996 called Everyone Says I Love You and there was no higher career calling card than to work with Woody Allen,” Drew explained.
She continued, “Then I had children, and it changed me because I realized that I was one of the people who was basically gaslit into not looking at a narrative beyond what I was being told.”
Drew went on to thank Dylan for “brave choice” that is now impacting what is happening in the entertainment industry.
Moved by Drew’s words, Dylan admitted that she was trying not to cry.
“It is just so meaningful because it’s easy for me to say, ‘Of course you shouldn’t work with him he’s a jerk, he’s a monster,’ but I just find it incredibly brave and incredibly generous that you would say to me that my story and what I went through was important enough to you to reconsider that,” Dylan expressed.
