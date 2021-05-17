Dow Eases From Lows, But Remains Under Pressure as Tech Bleeds By Investing.com



By Yasin Ebrahim

Investing.com – The Dow cut some losses Monday as gains in energy partly offset an ongoing wreck in tech stocks amid worries over a faster pace of inflation that continue to sour investor appetite.

The fell 0.13%, or 43 points, the fell 0.27%, and slipped 0.4%

Tech continues to bear brunt of the pressure from rising inflation jitters some fear is on a sustained trajectory that could force the Federal Reserve into reining in loose monetary policy sooner than expected.

Apple (NASDAQ:), Facebook (NASDAQ:), and Microsoft (NASDAQ:) were in the red, while Google-parent Alphabet (NASDAQ:) was flat. Amazon.com (NASDAQ:), meanwhile, traded higher following a bullish price upgrade on Wall Street.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:) analyst Brian Nowak reiterated his overweight rating on Amazon with a target of $4,500, while going on to make a case for the $6,000 per share mark, citing a large addressable market.

“These factors could justify a higher PEG, and a PEG of ~2-2.5X would imply a ~$5,000-$6,000 share price within the next 12 months (potentially a double from here),” Nowak wrote.

Fed Vice Chair Richard Clarida said the jump in inflation seen in the April data last week was likely driven by transitory factors.

“What I would say is, in my judgment, through that April employment report, we have not made substantial further progress,” Clarida said Monday, reiterating that it was yet too early to talk about the Fed scaling back bond purchases.

But not every tech company was in the red as Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:) and Western Digital (NASDAQ:) racked up gains amid a hard drive supply squeeze from crypto miner demand.

“Our checks also suggest supply remains restricted (due to component – IC – sourcing limitations) and we are now seeing price lift in retail, which we view as another favorable indicator for HDD vendors,” Wedbush analyst Matt Bryson said in a note.

Some on Wall Street suggest there will be more short-term pain but longer-term gain ahead, particularly for the economically-sensitive cyclicals sector.

After the correction has played out in the near term, Morgan Stanley equity strategies said, they see a bull market resuming with better breadth and a reflationary tilt. “They overweight sectors most levered to reflation on a longer-term view (financials, materials and industrials) while favoring reasonably priced growth (healthcare) over more expensive growth (technology),” it added.

Cyclicals were modestly higher, led by energy as oil prices rebounded from their lows of the day.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:) and Baker Hughes A Ge LLC (NYSE:) were among the biggest gainers in the sector.

On the deal front, AT&T (NYSE:) announced a deal to merge its WarnerMedia business with Discovery (NASDAQ:) in a $43 billion deal.

In other news, Tesla (NASDAQ:), Square, MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:) and Coinbase (NASDAQ:) fell sharply on their exposure to bitcoin as a bloody crypto selloff ensued.