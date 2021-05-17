Dollar under pressure as yield support fades

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2

Author of the article:

TOKYO — The dollar teetered near

multi-month lows against European currencies on Tuesday as

Treasury yields stall due to renewed expectations that U.S.

interest rates will remain low for an extended period.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday

reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to

rise until next year, causing a further decline in bets that

inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak,

and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its

most recent meeting, which will give traders a lot of hints

about where monetary policy is headed this year.

However, the growing consensus is that the Fed will tolerate

what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which

will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies.

“The most important point is where are yields headed,” said

Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG

Securities.

“Yields are capped, reflecting expectations that U.S.

monetary policy will remain easy. This places the dollar under

downward pressure.”

Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.2157,

close to the weakest since Feb. 26.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

The British pound bought $1.4151, near its

strongest since late February.

Sterling has been buoyed recently as investors cheer the

gradual lifting of strict coronavirus restrictions on economic

activity.

The Canadian dollar traded near a six-year high

against the greenback, supported by a rise in oil prices.

The dollar held steady at 109.22 yen. The currency

pair has been locked in a narrow range as worries about Japan’s

slow pace of coronavirus vaccinations offset weakness in the

greenback.

The yen fell against the British pound and the

Antipodean currencies after data showed

Japan’s economy contracted more than expected due to coronavirus

infections..

Some investors were already scaling back expectations for a

Fed rate hike this year, and Kaplan’s comments gave traders even

more incentive to sell the dollar.

However, there are some exceptions. The dollar has managed

to gain against emerging Asian currencies due to concern about a

spike in coronavirus infections in Taiwan and Singapore.

The Australian and New Zealand dollars

have also stopped rising against the greenback recently due an

inability to break through technical resistance levels, some

traders say.

In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rose 2.19%

to $44,505 but was still close to a three-month low amid doubts

about Tesla’s boss Elon Musk’s enthusiasm for the digital asset.

Rival digital currency ether edged up to $3,361,

steading from a two-week low reached on Monday.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0024 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2157 $1.2152 +0.05% -0.50% +1.2159 +1.2153

Dollar/Yen 109.2250 109.1750 +0.00% +5.70% +109.2750 +109.1750

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9031 0.9033 +0.02% +2.11% +0.9035 +0.9031

Sterling/Dollar 1.4151 1.4139 +0.10% +3.59% +1.4157 +1.4135

Dollar/Canadian 1.2057 1.2068 -0.10% -5.32% +1.2071 +1.2055

Aussie/Dollar 0.7776 0.7770 +0.10% +1.10% +0.7779 +0.7765

NZ 0.7222 0.7216 +0.11% +0.60% +0.7225 +0.7211

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Stanley White; editing by Richard Pullin)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

Comments

Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR