Dollar under pressure as yield support fades

TOKYO — The dollar teetered near

multi-month lows against European currencies on Tuesday as

Treasury yields stall due to renewed expectations that U.S.

interest rates will remain low for an extended period.

Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday

reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to

rise until next year, causing a further decline in bets that

inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.

This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak,

and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its

most recent meeting, which will give traders a lot of hints

about where monetary policy is headed this year.

However, the growing consensus is that the Fed will tolerate

what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which

will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies.

“The most important point is where are yields headed,” said

Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG

Securities.

“Yields are capped, reflecting expectations that U.S.

monetary policy will remain easy. This places the dollar under

downward pressure.”

Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.2157,

close to the weakest since Feb. 26.