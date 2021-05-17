Dollar gains on Asia’s virus worry; cryptocurrencies slide on Musk tweet

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Author of the article:

Reuters

Tom Westbrook and Stanley White

SINGAPORE/TOKYO — The U.S. dollar was

supported on Monday amid renewed worries about coronavirus

restrictions in Asia, but investors are heavily positioned for

it to fall while the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates low.

Bitcoin skidded to a three-month low after Tesla Inc

boss Elon Musk suggested at the weekend that the car

maker is considering selling or may have already sold some of

its holdings in the cryptocurrency.

Easing commodity prices and fresh virus outbreaks in

Singapore and Taiwan – where COVID-19 had been contained –

helped modest dollar gains of 0.3% against the Australian dollar

and 0.4% versus the New Zealand dollar.

The greenback was little changed against the euro

and the yen, but it remained close to testing major

support levels, which if broken could see a return to a

downtrend that pressed it lower through April.

A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation

data last week has also faded as traders figure the U.S. Federal

Reserve will keep rates low.

The dollar last traded at $1.2130 per euro and has support

around $1.2179. The dollar index is, likewise, at 90.397,

just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.37

yen and traded at $0.7756 per Aussie and $0.7219 per kiwi

.

Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data

surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are

the next market focus for clues on the central bank’s thinking.

“We expect the minutes … to reiterate that policymakers

consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory,” said Kim

Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of

Australia in Sydney.

“The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider

tapering its asset purchases soon,” she said. “The dollar is

expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week’s

CPI-inspired boost.”

Cryptocurrencies traded under pressure after another weekend

bouncing around following a tweet from Tesla’s Musk suggesting

the company is possibly selling its bitcoin holdings.

Bitcoin last traded down 7.13% at $43,133. It

earlier fell to $42,185, the lowest since Feb. 8. Ether

fell to a two-week low of $3,123.

Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last

week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser

extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery.

Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month

high on Monday, at $1.4086, as Britain reopens its economy after

a four-month COVID lockdown.

Things are traveling in the opposite direction in Asia

where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing

with new outbreaks.

Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened curbs as cases

rise, which weighed on the Singapore dollar, while the

Taiwan dollar fell to a three-week low on Monday.

The onshore yuan was little changed at 6.4380 per

dollar after a mixed round of economic data showed China’s

industrial output had slowed and retail sales missed forecasts

last month.

=======================================================

Currency bid prices at 0509 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2130 $1.2147 -0.13% -0.72% +1.2151 +1.2129

Dollar/Yen 109.3750 109.3350 +0.02% +5.88% +109.4950 +109.3000

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9024 0.9012 +0.14% +2.01% +0.9028 +0.9015

Sterling/Dollar 1.4086 1.4098 -0.07% +3.11% +1.4104 +1.4081

Dollar/Canadian 1.2119 1.2104 +0.13% -4.83% +1.2136 +1.2106

Aussie/Dollar 0.7756 0.7781 -0.33% +0.81% +0.7787 +0.7748

NZ 0.7219 0.7250 -0.44% +0.52% +0.7249 +0.7216

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook and Stanley White; Editing by Gerry

Doyle and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

