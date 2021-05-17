Dollar gains on Asia’s virus worry; cryptocurrencies slide on Musk tweet

Article content

SINGAPORE/TOKYO — The U.S. dollar was

supported on Monday amid renewed worries about coronavirus

restrictions in Asia, but investors are heavily positioned for

it to fall while the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates low.

Bitcoin skidded to a three-month low after Tesla Inc

boss Elon Musk suggested at the weekend that the car

maker is considering selling or may have already sold some of

its holdings in the cryptocurrency.

Easing commodity prices and fresh virus outbreaks in

Singapore and Taiwan – where COVID-19 had been contained –

helped modest dollar gains of 0.3% against the Australian dollar

and 0.4% versus the New Zealand dollar.

The greenback was little changed against the euro

and the yen, but it remained close to testing major

support levels, which if broken could see a return to a

downtrend that pressed it lower through April.

A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation

data last week has also faded as traders figure the U.S. Federal

Reserve will keep rates low.

The dollar last traded at $1.2130 per euro and has support

around $1.2179. The dollar index is, likewise, at 90.397,

just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.37

yen and traded at $0.7756 per Aussie and $0.7219 per kiwi