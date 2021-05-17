Dollar falls on expectations U.S. rates will stay low for longer

Article content
TOKYO — The dollar plumbed a six-year
trough against the Canadian dollar and teetered near multi-month
lows versus European currencies amid renewed expectations that
the United States will not hike interest rates anytime soon.
Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Monday
reiterated his view that he does not expect interest rates to
rise until next year, fueling a further decline in bets that
inflationary pressure could force the Fed to act sooner.
This week a host of Fed policymakers are scheduled to speak,
and the U.S. central bank will also release minutes from its
most recent meeting, which may give indications about where
monetary policy is headed this year.
However, the growing consensus is that the Fed will tolerate
what it sees as a temporary acceleration in inflation, which
will keep the dollar lower against most major currencies.
“The most important point is where are yields headed,” said
Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG
Securities. “Yields are capped, reflecting expectations that
U.S. monetary policy will remain easy,” Ishikawa added.
“This places the dollar under downward pressure.”
Against the euro, the dollar traded at $1.2167,
Article content
close to the weakest since Feb. 26.
The British pound rose to $1.4174 to reach its
strongest since late February.
Sterling has been buoyed recently as investors cheer the
gradual lifting of strict coronavirus restrictions.
The Canadian dollar advanced to a six-year high of
C$1.2045 against the greenback, aided by a rise in oil prices.
The dollar held steady at 109.16 yen. The currency
pair has been locked in a narrow range amid worries about
Japan’s slow pace of vaccinations and weakness in the greenback.
The yen fell against the British pound and the
Antipodean currencies after data showed
Japan’s economy contracted more than expected due to coronavirus
infections.
Some investors were already scaling back expectations for a
Fed rate hike this year, and Kaplan’s comments gave traders even
more incentive to sell the dollar.
The onshore yuan edged up to 6.4332 per dollar,
not far from an almost three-year high reached last week.
The Australian and New Zealand dollars
also rose against their U.S. counterpart.
In the cryptocurrency market, bitcoin rose 2.91%
to $44,860 but was still close to a three-month low amid doubts
about Tesla’s boss Elon Musk’s enthusiasm for the digital asset.
Rival digital currency ether edged up to $3,390,
steading from a two-week low reached on Monday.
========================================================
Currency bid prices at 0200 GMT
Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid
Article content
Previous Change
Session
Euro/Dollar $1.2167 $1.2152 +0.12% -0.43% +1.2168 +1.2153
Dollar/Yen 109.1600 109.1750 +0.00% +5.70% +109.2750 +109.1300
Euro/Yen
Dollar/Swiss 0.9020 0.9033 -0.11% +1.99% +0.9035 +0.9023
Sterling/Dollar 1.4170 1.4139 +0.23% +3.73% +1.4173 +1.4135
Dollar/Canadian 1.2046 1.2068 -0.17% -5.39% +1.2071 +1.2045
Aussie/Dollar 0.7788 0.7770 +0.23% +1.23% +0.7793 +0.7765
NZ 0.7236 0.7216 +0.28% +0.77% +0.7237 +0.7211
Dollar/Dollar
All spots
Tokyo spots
Europe spots
Volatilities
Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ
(Reporting by Stanley White; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
