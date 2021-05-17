DLC Further Expands Velocity’s Reach with Lender Agreements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dominion Lending Centres Inc. (TSXV:DLCG) (“DLCG” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to report that its subsidiary Newton Connectivity Systems Inc. (“Newton”) has successfully added Desjardins Bank for submission from Velocity. As Desjardins is one of the leading lenders in Quebec, adding them as a submission lender will enhance the adoption of Velocity with our Quebec based customers.

Further, the Corporation and Newton continue to work with HSBC Canada on a mortgage program exclusive to DLC Group mortgage professionals and accessible only through Newton’s Velocity connectivity platform.

Gary Mauris, Executive Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Corporation, commented: “Mortgage professionals now have even more reasons to use Canada’s fastest growing mortgage submission platform with Newton’s Velocity. Along with Velocity’s award-winning features and client service, we continue to add more lender options to ensure Velocity is the system of choice for top mortgage professionals.”

Geoff Willis, President of Newton, noted: “Adding Desjardins, together with the HSBC program, provides Velocity mortgage professionals with greater lender access across Canada and the ability to access exclusive preferred rates.”

About Dominion Lending Centres Inc.

The DLC Group is Canada’s leading network of mortgage professionals. The DLC Group operates through Dominion Lending Centres and its three main subsidiaries, MCC Mortgage Centre Canada Inc., MA Mortgage Architects Inc. and Newton Connectivity Systems Inc., and has operations across Canada. The DLC Group’s extensive network includes ~6,500 agents and 515 locations. Headquartered in British Columbia, the DLC Group was founded in 2006 by Gary Mauris and Chris Kayat.

Contact information for the Corporation is as follows:

James Bell

Co-President

403-560-0821

jbell@dlcg.ca Robin Burpee

Co-Chief Financial Officer

403-455-9670

rburpee@dlcg.ca Amar Leekha

Sr. Vice-President, Capital Markets

403-455-6671

aleekha@dlcg.ca

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.