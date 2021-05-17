Discovery Pops On Reports AT&T’s WarnerMedia May Merge With It By Investing.com

© Reuters.
By Dhirendra Tripathi
Investing.com – Discovery (NASDAQ:) shares were up more than 16% in Monday’s premarket after AT&T (NYSE:) confirmed reports it will spin off its media assets and merge them with the company behind TLC and Animal Planet.
AT&T shares were up too, rising more than 4%.
The merger of AT&T’s WarnerMedia unit with Discovery will create a new streaming giant with a market value of around $150 billion, according to various reports.
WarnerMedia houses HBO, CNN and the Warner Brothers movie studio and accounts for nearly half of AT&T’s $230 billion market capitalization.
Discovery’s unscripted cooking and home refurbishment shows account for a large part of its $18 billion market valuation.
Parting with media assets underscores AT&T’s struggles as it tries to cut its debt of $169 billion and strengthen its 5G network.
The deal could give Discovery ammunition to take on the likes of Netflix (NASDAQ:) and Walt Disney (NYSE:) in the booming streaming business.
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.