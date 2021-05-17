Crown spurns $6.5 bln Blackstone bid, seeks more information from Star

Article content

SYDNEY — Australia’s troubled casino operator Crown Resorts on Monday rejected an all-cash $6.5 billion buyout proposal from Blackstone Group as too low, but said it was seeking more information from rival suitor Star Entertainment Group.

The rebuff comes as Crown, which has prized tourism and real estate assets in major Australian cities, faces intense regulatory scrutiny and is grappling with a slump in profits due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Crown said while it had considered a range of scenarios given regulatory enquiries, the U.S. private equity giant’s offer of A$12.35 per share or A$8.4 billion did not take into account the full value of its assets, a potential jump in earnings once the pandemic eases and plans to pay down a significant amount of debt.

Blackstone, which owns 10% of Crown, declined to comment. It has not had access to Crown’s books, said a person familiar with the matter who was not authorized to comment publicly and declined to be identified.

In contrast to Blackstone, Star has made an all-stock offer that it argues values Crown in excess of A$14 per Crown share or A$9 billion.

Crown said in a separate statement it had not yet formed a view on the merits of the Star merger proposal but had asked for certain information to better understand preliminary matters.