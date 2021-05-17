Copper prices gain as dollar weakens, Chinese premium rebounds

Article content

HANOI — Copper prices advanced on Tuesday, as a pressured U.S. dollar made greenback-priced metals cheaper and more attractive to holders of other currencies, while rising Chinese premium showed signs of improved demand from the world’s top consumer.

Three-month copper on the London Metal Exchange was up 0.7% at $10,446 a tonne, as of 0152 GMT, while the most-traded June copper contract on the Shanghai Futures Exchange increased 1.4% to 75,730 yuan ($11,772.66) a tonne.

The dollar was under pressure as Treasury yields stalled due to expectations that U.S. interest rates will remain low for an extended period, after Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan said he does not expect rates to rise until next year.

Yangshan copper premium rebounded $1.50 to $38.50 a tonne on Monday, climbing for the first time since February and signaling improved demand for imported metal into China.

The premium hit its lowest since February 2016 on Friday, as near-record-high copper prices deterred demand from industrial buyers in China.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The United States and the European Union agreed not to escalate their dispute over U.S. steel and aluminum tariffs, averting steep EU tariff hikes.