Cook Finance Invites Community Feedback on DApp Testnet By CoinQuora

Cook Finance Invites Community Feedback on DApp Testnet
- Cook Finance is launching its first DApp on Rinkeby Testnet.
- The DApp is a cross-chain decentralized asset management platform.
- Also, Cook Finance has invited its community to review the testnet and offer feedback.
Cook Finance, a cross-chain decentralized asset management platform, is launching its first decentralized application (DApp). The DApp launch will be on the Ethereum Rinkeby Testnet.
In addition, Cook Finance has invited its community to review the testnet and offer feedback. The platform wants its community to influence how the project evolves. In fact, the entire Cook Finance community can access the testnet platform and explore its functionality.
The DApp launch is a major advancement not only for Cook Finance but for decentralized finance (DeFi) as a whole. Although severa…
This article was first published on coinquora.com
