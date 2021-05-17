Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension By Cointelegraph

Coinbase Wallet adds Chrome browser extension
Digital currency exchange Coinbase has announced a new browser extension for its native wallet, enabling users to more easily connect to decentralized applications and decentralized finance directly on their desktop.
The Coinbase Wallet browser extension is now available on Google (NASDAQ:) Chrome, the company announced Monday. Coinbase Wallet lead Sid Coelho-Prabhu said that more than 1 million Coinbase Wallet customers regularly connect to applications like Uniswap and Compound. The new Chrome extension will streamline this process, removing the need to scan a QR code on their mobile devices each time they want to connect.
