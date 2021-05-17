China says it will extend tariff exemption for some U.S. imports By Reuters



© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Chinese and U.S. flags flutter outside a company building in Shanghai, China April 14, 2021. REUTERS/Aly Song/File Photo



BEIJING (Reuters) – China will extend a tariff exemption for 79 products imported from the United States that is due to expire on May 18, the finance ministry said in a notice published on Monday.

The products include rare earth ore, gold ore, and silver ore and concentrate, according to an attached list.

The exemption will be extended until Dec. 25, it said.