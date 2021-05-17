Chile’s peso plummets to one-month low on constitution vote shock

Matilda Colman
Chilean risk assets tumbled on Monday

after a shock result in the vote over the drafting of a new

constitution, while higher oil prices and a positive U.S.

economic outlook helped support the Brazilian real and Mexican

peso.

The Chilean peso fell 2.2% and was set for its worst

day since January this year, after the country’s ruling

center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of

seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, increasing

the chances of the passing of more radical proposals.

The copper-producing country’s bonds, currency and stocks

all sank as jitters spread amongst investors, fearful that

Chile’s market-friendly constitution, dating from the

dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, could face a major

overhaul.

“The election results attest to deep distrust of the

political establishment and rejection of the traditional

political structures. This could translate into a very noisy

constitution drafting process,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in

a note.

“We expect the new Constitution to validate a larger, more

interventionist state… This would add further pressure on the

already deteriorating fiscal/debt dynamics, and a potential

shift away from hitherto investment-friendly policies and

institutions could weigh on medium-term macroeconomic

performance.”

The Peruvian sol fell 1.1% after its socialist

presidential candidate Pedro Castillo said on Sunday night he

would raise taxes and royalties on Peru’s key mining sector and

renegotiate the tax contracts of large companies if elected to

high office next month.

Commodity-focussed currencies like the Mexican peso

gained 0.4%, tracking higher oil prices, while Colombian markets

were closed for a hioliday.

Meanwhile, a resurgence in COVID-19 cases and restrictions

in major Asian economies and disappointing Chinese data saw

investors pivot out of risk-heavy assets.

The risk-off sentiment added to pressure on Latam assets,

given that the region has already been struggling with a

damaging wave of COVID-19 infections this year.

Disappointing retail sales and factory output data from

China also hurt regional sentiment, given that the country is a

major export destination for metals and agricultural goods from

Latam.

Brazil’s real, gained for the second

consecutive session on higher prices of iron ore, the country’s

top export, while recent interest rate hikes by Brazil’s central

bank saw speculators going long on the currency in two years.

Investors also dialed up their expectations for economic

growth, data showed.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies:

Latest Daily %

change

MSCI 1310.43 0.22

Emerging

Markets

MSCI LatAm 2506.26 0.19

<.mila00000 pus>

Brazil 122962 0.89

Bovespa

Mexico IPC 49395.4 0.36

Chile IPSA 4193.89 -8.32

Argentina 56097.2 2.27

MerVal

Colombia 1289.75 2.18

COLCAP

Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2554 0.31

Mexico peso 19.774 0.42

Chile peso 715.5 -2.23

Colombia 3682.88 NOT

peso AVAILABL

E

Peru sol 3.713 -0.99

Argentina 94.13 -0.09

peso

(interbank)

(Reporting by Ambar Warrick and Shashank Nayar in Bengaluru

Editing by Marguerita Choy and Alistair Bell)

