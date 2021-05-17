Chile’s peso plummets to one-month low on constitution vote shock

Article content

Chilean risk assets tumbled on Monday

after a shock result in the vote over the drafting of a new

constitution, while higher oil prices and a positive U.S.

economic outlook helped support the Brazilian real and Mexican

peso.

The Chilean peso fell 2.2% and was set for its worst

day since January this year, after the country’s ruling

center-right coalition failed to secure a critical one-third of

seats in the body that will draft a new constitution, increasing

the chances of the passing of more radical proposals.

The copper-producing country’s bonds, currency and stocks

all sank as jitters spread amongst investors, fearful that

Chile’s market-friendly constitution, dating from the

dictatorship of Augusto Pinochet, could face a major

overhaul.

“The election results attest to deep distrust of the

political establishment and rejection of the traditional

political structures. This could translate into a very noisy

constitution drafting process,” Goldman Sachs analysts wrote in

a note.

“We expect the new Constitution to validate a larger, more

interventionist state… This would add further pressure on the

already deteriorating fiscal/debt dynamics, and a potential

shift away from hitherto investment-friendly policies and