Cardano Looks To Have Billion Users Not Million, Says Hoskinson By CoinQuora



Cardano Looks To Have Billion Users Not Million, Says Hoskinson



is an ecosystem that seems to have a billion users over the world.

Hokinson decided to rebuild the whole smart contract model.

Charles Hoskinson has mentioned that the Cardano (ADA) ecosystem seems to have a billion users over the world, instead of millions of users. Furthermore, Hoskinson is the CEO of Input-Output Global (IOG) who created the evolving smart contract platform Cardano (ADA).

Hoskinson mentioned that the notable focus to serve billions of users is the reason behind the team’s decision to redesign the smart contract model of Cardano.

Hoskinson adds,

“The point of Cardano is to ask, ‘Where do we need to go? What do we need to do to have an ecosystem with a billion people, not an ecosystem with a million, and be able to sustainably provide a financial operating system for that?’”

Even more, Hokinson explained that they decided to rebuild the whole smart contract model. Firstly, this is because it is not safe and billions of dollars of users’ funds have been lost due to the hacking of unsecured apps. Secondly, it …

This article was first published on coinquora.com

Continue reading on CoinQuora