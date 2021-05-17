Cardano Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Cardano Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.981300 by 18:48 (22:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.12% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 17.

The move downwards pushed Cardano’s market cap down to $63.669448B, or 3.18% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Cardano’s market cap was $71.557257B.

Cardano had traded in a range of $1.921478 to $2.325914 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Cardano has seen a rise in value, as it gained 19.28%. The volume of Cardano traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.238819B or 4.89% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.5004 to $2.4601 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Cardano is still down 19.46% from its all-time high of $2.46 set on May 16.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $43,012.0 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.83% on the day.

was trading at $3,216.58 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 8.96%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $805.935215B or 40.25% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $373.487534B or 18.65% of the total cryptocurrency market value.