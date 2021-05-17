Canadian investors sell majority stake in Britain’s ERM to KKR

Article content

LONDON — OMERS Private Equity and the Alberta Investment Management Corporation (AIMCo) have sold a controlling stake in consultancy Environmental Resources Management (ERM) to private equity firm KKR, the Canadian funds said on Monday.

The 60% stake sale gives ERM an enterprise value of $2.85 billion, a source familiar with the matter said.

UK-headquartered ERM operates in 40 countries and has more than 5,500 staff, advising clients on sustainability challenges and commercial opportunities.

OMERS had a little over 40% of the business while AIMCo had slightly under 20%, with ERM management holding the balance, the source added.

OMERS Private Equity, a unit of the Ontario Municipal Employees Retirement System, and AIMCo started investing in ERM in 2015 in a deal that valued the company at $1.7 billion.

KKR is due to close its stake purchase in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Carolyn Cohn; Editing by Pravin Char)