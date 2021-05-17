Canada home sales, average price decline in April from March By Reuters

OTTAWA (Reuters) – Canadian home sales fell 12.5% in April from March, with the average selling price also declining slightly on the month, data from the Canadian Real Estate Association showed on Monday.

The actual national average selling price was C$696,000 in April, falling 2.9% from March but up 41.9% from a year earlier as it was compared with a sharp decline in April 2020 amid the first wave of COVID-19, the industry group said.

Actual sales, not seasonally adjusted, rose 256% from a year earlier, while the group’s Home Price Index was up 23.1% on the year and up 2.4% from March.

