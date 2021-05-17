Buyer of Jack Dorsey’s ‘genesis tweet NFT’ reportedly detained in Iran By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Buyer of Jack Dorsey’s ‘genesis tweet NFT’ reportedly detained in Iran

Iranian Cyber Police have reportedly arrested Bridge Oracle (NYSE:) CEO Sina (NASDAQ:) Estavi, according to a tweet pinned to Estavi’s Twitter account.

A rough translation of the tweet reads: