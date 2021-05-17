Buy, Sell, or Hold? By StockNews



© Reuters. Tonix Pharmaceuticals: Buy, Sell, or Hold?



A licensing agreement with OyaGen for an antiviral inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2 contributed to small-cap pharmaceutical company Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ (TNXP) ability to attract significant attention from young Robinhood investors. But is the stock a buy ahead of the release of interim results from trials of the company’s lead CNS product, TNX-102 SL? Let’s find out.With a market cap of $346.10 million, Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (TNXP) is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company whose pipeline is composed primarily of central nervous system (CNS) and immunology related candidates. The company’s impressive product pipeline and an exclusive worldwide licensing agreement with OyaGen, Inc. in April 2021 for an antiviral inhibitor of SARS-CoV-2—TNX-3500, which is used for the treatment of COVID-19 and potentially other viral disorders, helped the stock attract significant investor attention and be listed on the popular Robinhood 100 list.

However, the stock has lost 41.8% over the past three months and 2.8% over the past month. It is currently trading 56.9% below its 52-week high of $2.46.

Investors’ optimism surrounding its products helped the stock hit a $2.12 high on February 11, but it has been on a downtrend since. The company’s financials for its last reported quarter were disappointing.

Continue reading on StockNews