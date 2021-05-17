Buy or hodl, says investor Raoul Pal as Bitcoin price chart hints at ‘falling wedge’ By Cointelegraph

Buy or hodl, says investor Raoul Pal as Bitcoin price chart hints at ‘falling wedge’
Raoul Pal wants investors to mobilize their trades against Elon Musk. The macro investment strategist advised traders to either accumulate or preserve their Bitcoin (BTC) holdings just as the flagship cryptocurrency suffered massive declines over the weekend and at the beginning of this week.
In retrospect, bulls came under pressure after Elon Musk started rattling the cryptocurrency market. On May 12, the billionaire entrepreneur reversed his company Tesla (NASDAQ:)’s decision to accept Bitcoin payments for its electric vehicles, citing environmental issues related to the Bitcoin mining industry.
