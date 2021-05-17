Bitcoin hits three-month low as Musk drives investors to exit

Article content

SINGAPORE — Bitcoin dropped to a three-month low on Monday as investors sold cryptocurrencies in the wake of Tesla boss Elon Musk’s hinting over the weekend that the carmaker is considering or may have already sold some of its bitcoin holdings.

Musk has boosted crypto markets with his enthusiasm for the asset class, but has lately roiled trade by appearing to cool on bitcoin in favor of its one-time parody, dogecoin. The gyrations are beginning to spook even steeled traders.

Bitcoin fell more than 9% on Monday to $42,185, its lowest since Feb. 8, while ether, linked to the ethereum blockhain, fell about 8% to $3,227.22. Dogecoin fell nearly 7% to $0.48, and all three are well under recent records.

Last week Musk said Tesla would stop taking bitcoin as payment, owing to environmental concerns about energy use to process transactions. Defending that decision on Sunday, he suggested Tesla may have sold its own holdings.

In response to an unverified Twitter account called //bit.ly/2QsUQkw: “Bitcoiners are going to slap themselves next quarter when they find out Tesla dumped the rest of their #Bitcoin holdings. With the amount of hate “Indeed.”

It is not clear whether he was confirming sales or whether he referred only to the fact that he had faced criticism.