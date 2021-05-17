Bitcoin and Major Altcoins Lose Support With 20% Dump By CoinQuora



Bitcoin and Major Altcoins Lose Support With 20% Dump



and lots of altcoins lost support over the last 24-hours.

The misfortune caused a price dump of about 20% respectively.

The global crypto market cap is currently at $2.03 trillion.

The flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) and many major altcoins have suddenly lost their support in the last 24-hours. As a result of the misfortune, both BTC and altcoins experienced about a 20% drop in price.

According to Coinmarketcap data, the total global crypto market capitalization is now $2.03 trillion, at the time of writing. Of note, the $2.03 trillion represents an about 9.98% massive reduction over the last 24-hours.

Also, citing from Coinmarketcap, the trading volume of the crypto market is currently $228.20 billion. At press time, the $228.20 billion amount also shows an about 6.10% increase.

Moreover, in terms of decentralized finance (DeFi), the total volume of DeFi also stands at $19.24 billion. This actually makes 8.43% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

In addition, the overall stablecoin trading volume is currently at about $188.66 billion. Specifically, the $188.66 billion represents over 82.67% of the total crypto market 24-hour volume.

Crypto enthusiasts have been speculating that the price dump may be related to Elon Musk’s recent Bitcoin comments.

Currently, Bitcoin price is negative (-) with about 40.19% dominance. Based on CoinGecko, BTC price is $44,620.93 with a 24h trading volume of $84,739,643,930.

