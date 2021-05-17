BisRing Announces Educational Webinar Series for Real Estate Investors & Service Providers BisRing Inc. will be hosting a new webinar series to educate real estate investors and service providers on how to grow their business and take it to the next level

RICHMOND HILL, Ontario, May 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — BisRing Inc., The Ultimate Real Estate Network, has just announced they will be hosting a new webinar series for real estate investors, service providers and homeowners to help them take their business and investment to the next level by expanding it and making it more profitable. The webinars will be led by experts in the real estate field together with the BisRing Founder and CEO Akilan Theva.

BisRing invites real estate investors, service providers, business owners and other interested parties to attend this webinar series to learn from industry experts who have years of experience in the real estate network.

The webinars will air live between May 20th to June 23rd as per the following schedule:

Thursday, May the 20th from 7 PM to 8 PM EDT

Wednesday, June the 9th from 7 PM to 8 PM EDT

Wednesday, June the 23rd from 7 PM to 8 PM EDT

All the webinars will be limited to 100 people, so speedy registration is encouraged. Attendees will greatly benefit from these educational webinars hosted by BisRing that will definitely help them to expand their businesses, generate more leads and overall take their investments to the next level.

During the June 2nd webinar, homeowners will learn best practices, such as when to decide to rent their investment property for optimum price, how to attract reliable tenants, what the terms and usage of the property are, what the landlord’s regular maintenance responsibilities are. Furthermore, they will learn how to make their tenants happy and keep the professional relationship between the two.

June 23rd webinar is dedicated to real estate investment strategies and how to become financially independent. Webinar attendees will walk away with a deep understanding on how to locate profitable properties, self manage to save over 30% of the total costs, among other valuable things.

“Seeing how BisRing is turning into a strong community of real estate investors and service providers, gave me the idea of organizing and hosting a series of live webinars where the experts in real estate with many years of experience will share their expertise and knowledge, provide tips and tricks to further strengthen our community that is growing rapidly on a daily basis,” advises Akilan Theva, the Founder and CEO of BisRing.

BisRing is offering a special promo – two months absolutely free. It is important to highlight that there are absolutely no hidden costs or contracts involved and the monthly subscription can be cancelled at any time.

The company invites real estate investors and service providers who are constantly on-the-go to download BisRing app from the Apple store and Google Play store to experience the numerous benefits it provides.

About BisRing Inc.

BisRing is a revolutionary network of real estate resources in a single online platform. It connects real estate investors and homeowners with reputable service providers and businesses to help manage and maintain properties seamlessly.

This all-in-one single platform focuses on three major sectors: Services, Sale and Rent. Unique features for a wide range of businesses are offered, such as the option to create virtual teams (My Virtual Team), recommend other businesses, and instantly generate leads to your own businesses. It is absolutely free to become a BisRinger or ProBisRinger Lite. From renting and buying to selling and leasing one can find any combination of resources or become one. Whether you are offering or buying services in the real estate market, this powerful online network will allow you to accomplish your tasks more efficiently.

Akilan Theva is an engineer who has over 12 years of real estate investment experience across the province of Ontario in multiple cities. Akilan is the author of the book called “Fire Your Job” and is the Founder and CEO of BisRing.

