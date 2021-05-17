Ariana Grande Married Dalton Gomez In Intimate Wedding

Back in December of 2020, the 27-year-old announced her engagement to Dalton Gomez with some ADORABLE pics. “Forever n then some,” she wrote on Instagram at the time.
She also gave us a look at her ring, which is GORGEOUS!
And now these cuties have officially tied the knot this past weekend in Montecito, California!!!
The singer’s rep confirmed the news to People, saying, “They got married. It was tiny and intimate — less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier.”
Congrats to the happy couple!!!
BuzzFeed Daily
Keep up with the latest daily buzz with the BuzzFeed Daily newsletter!