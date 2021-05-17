Amy Adams Celebrates Daughter’s 11th Birthday

Aviana is growing up fast!
When it comes to celebrating birthdays, Amy Adams and Darren Le Gallo are just like every other set of parents.
The duo shared sweet sentiments and rare snapshots of their daughter Aviana in honor of her 11th birthday.
The actor captioned her IG post: “Happy 11th Birthday Aviana. You constantly amaze me with your humor, intelligence and spirit. This day is a true celebration. I love you!”
Amy’s husband also gave Aviana a birthday shoutout with a set of three IG photos captioned: “Happy Birthday Aviana!!♥️🎂 I can’t believe my girl is 11yrs old today!!! You are such an incredible human • I’m so very proud of you • Your spirit • Your heart • Your creativity • I adore you #grateful • (the last pic is from today-one of her BDay wishes was to go to the Art Gallery that re-opened today in Ireland 🇮🇪).”
Aviana has such a striking resemblance to her mom and is growing up so quick!
So, happy birthday to her and congrats to the proud parents!
