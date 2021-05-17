Almost all major Bitcoin mining pools now signaling for Taproot activation By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
4

Almost all major Bitcoin mining pools now signaling for Taproot activation

Disclaimer: This article has been updated to reflect that BTC.Top has begun signaling for Taproot activation.

The top-10 (BTC) mining pools by hash rate distribution are now signaling for Taproot activation with BTC.Top being the latest among them as of the time of writing.

Source: Taproot.watch