Activist investor Elliott urges Duke Energy to consider three-way split

Activist investor Elliott Management asked Duke Energy Corp to consider separating into three companies, in a letter sent to the U.S. utility on Monday.

Elliott said the separation of Duke into three regionally focused entities — Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest — should create $12 billion to $15 billion of near-term value for shareholders. Duke provides electricity to 7.8 million customers in six states. (https://refini.tv/3u3gg5z)

“Given the performance of the company, there is no strategic logic to breaking the company apart, and there is serious risk of dis-synergies that would weigh down the various spun-off entities and raise questions about the viability of the dividend to shareholders,” Duke Energy said in a statement on Monday.

The New York-based hedge fund said Duke’s long-term underperformance has not been reflective of its high-quality assets and the separation will enable greater operational focus resulting in improved execution, better system reliability and lower costs, among other things.

Elliot, which has not disclosed its stake in Duke, said it was among of the company’s top 10 shareholders.

Elliot also said it wants Duke to form a strategic-review committee which would explore the possibility of a tax-free separation of the company.

The review should be led by an independent board committee, including new highly qualified independent directors, Elliot added.

Duke said it would review Elliott’s latest proposals.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli and Amy Caren Daniel)