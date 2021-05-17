4 Homebuilders to Buy as the Housing Market Continues to Soar By StockNews



© Reuters. 4 Homebuilders to Buy as the Housing Market Continues to Soar



The demand for homes has risen significantly over the past year, aided by the near-zero interest rate environment and a desire for better and bigger living spaces driven in-part by new work/homelife conventions. We think that because the housing market remains hot, with low inventory and rising prices, it could be beneficial to bet now on fundamentally-sound homebuilding stocks Lennar (LEN), PulteGroup (NYSE:), Tri Pointe (NYSE:), and Century Communities (NYSE:). Read on.The housing market has remained red hot amid the COVID-19 pandemic thanks to a near-zero interest-rate environment and a rising demand for bigger and better living spaces in suburban areas to make living and remote working more practical and comfortable. Because the work-from-home trend is expected to continue even in the post-pandemic world–given its benefits for employees and employers–the demand for new houses is not expected to decline any time soon.

The NAHB housing market index in the United States edged up 1 point to 83 in April 2021. The demand for single-family houses has increased significantly. According to the Census Bureau, the sale of new single-family houses increased to its peak since 2006 in March to a seasonally adjusted 1.021 million annual rate, up 21% from February 2021. Given the favorable industry backdrop, investors are rewarding homebuilding stocks, as evidenced by the SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF’s (XHB) 16.8% gains over the past three months compared to the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust’s (SPY) 6.1% returns.

So, we think it could be wise to bet on established homebuilding companies Lennar Corporation (NYSE:), PulteGroup, Inc. (PHM), Tri Pointe Homes , Inc. (TPH), and Century Communities, Inc. (CCS). We believe they are well positioned to capitalize on the industry tailwinds.

