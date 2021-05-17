3 Things to Watch By Investing.com







By Liz Moyer

Investing.com — Stocks wobbled on Monday as good news on vaccine rollouts and reopenings across the U.S. blunted concerns about interest rates.

Energy stocks helped the overcome losses on the tech side, while oil prices climbed even after the Colonial Pipeline said it was back online. This is a big week for retail earnings, with Walmart Inc (NYSE:) kicking things off.

President Joe Biden announced the U.S. would ship 80 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine abroad, including 60 million doses of AstraZeneca PLC (LON:)’s vaccine that still awaits approval. Some 20 million doses of Pfizer Inc (NYSE:), Moderna Inc (NASDAQ:), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:) vaccines will be sent by the end of June.

New York’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced the state would lift the mask mandate as of Wednesday.

The Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its latest meeting on Wednesday, and investors will be waiting to see what they say about inflation expectations.

Here are three things that could affect markets tomorrow:

1. Walmart earnings

Walmart kicks off a week of retail earnings. Analysts tracked by Investing.com expect profit of $1.21 a share on revenue of $132.2 billion. Analysts will be watching for trends in its membership service, Walmart+, what effect stimulus checks had on sales, and what the outlook for sales is given rising consumer prices.

2. Home Depot earnings

Home Depot Inc (NYSE:)is seen reporting earnings of $3.06 a share on revenue of $34.6 billion. The home improvement retailer had a booming year during the pandemic as people took to do-it-yourself projects and as moved houses. Analysts will be listening for the outlook, especially given the red-hot housing market.

3. Macy’s earnings

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:) is expected to report a loss of 39 cents a share on revenue of $4.3 billion, according to analysts tracked by Investing.com. Department stores and malls were forced to shut for much of last year but have been able to reopen to shoppers in the last few months, so analysts will be listening to hear whether the company’s executives think the worst is behind them.