3 Buy-Rated Tech Stocks That Are More Than 20% Off Their Recent Highs By StockNews



© Reuters. 3 Buy-Rated Tech Stocks That Are More Than 20% Off Their Recent Highs



As investors have rotated away from expensive tech stocks amid a reopening economy, some fundamentally strong tech stocks have lost value too. The prices of Salesforce (CRM), Qualcomm (QCOM), and Synopsys (NASDAQ:) stocks are currently down more than 20% from their recent highs. But, given their sound fundamentals, we think these price levels could be great investment entry points. Let’s discuss.The tone of last year’s stock market was set by high-growth tech companies as the world adjusted to a ‘new-normal’. Investors’ interest in the tech sector is evident in Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 61.3% gains since its pandemic low in March 2020. However, investors have this year been rotating away from expensive tech stocks to cyclical stocks to capitalize on the recovering economy. The tech-heavy Nasdaq dipped 2.6% on May 10 in its worst session since March 2021.

While the gained 2.3% on May 14, it posted a weekly loss. The decline in tech stocks, irrespective of individual companies’ growth prospects, creates an opportunity to buy the shares of fundamentally strong tech companies that are expected to continue benefiting from consumers’ increasing dependency on advanced technologies.

Salesforce.com, Inc. (NYSE:), QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:) and Synopsys, Inc. (SNPS) are the top players in their respective segments and their shares are currently trading more than 20% lower than their recent highs. So, we think it could be wise to bet on them now.

Continue reading on StockNews