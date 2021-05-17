21 Steven Yeun Behind The Scenes Moments

2.
When he found Yuh-Jung Youn after she won her Academy Award, laughed with her, and gave her a hug.
3.
When Steven had the best response for people who mistake him for other Asian actors.
4.
When he explained that one of the reasons Minari means so much to him is because he got to understand his parents’ struggle after they moved to the US from South Korea.
5.
When he absolutely nailed this photo shoot before the 2021 Critics Choice Awards.
6.
And when he posed with these dogs and proved that nothing is cuter than Steven Yeun and some puppies.
8.
When Steven was just super excited after Lauren Cohan deemed him the “better kisser.”
9.
When he sent Ali Wong this text after he was cast as Speckle on Tuca & Bertie.
10.
When he revealed the best Halloween costume he had growing up.
11.
When Steven just wanted to show off this photo of himself, and the caption was great.
12.
When he comforted Lauren Cohan after she started crying while talking about her journey on The Walking Dead, specifically alongside Steven.
13.
When tiny Steven posed with the comic book version of Glenn Rhee.
14.
When Steven shared how his parents came up with the name “Steven.”
15.
When he perfected the shrug that he used when people asked if Glenn was alive or dead on The Walking Dead.
16.
When he posed in this sweater with his Minari costars, and honestly, someone should hang this photo in the Louvre.
17.
When Steven shared the story of what his dad told him after he awkwardly watched one of his Walking Dead sex scenes.
18.
When he adorably apologized for how soon he booked The Walking Dead after moving to Los Angeles.
19.
When he made funny faces with Alan Kim while filming Minari.
20.
When he thanked The Walking Dead fans after his final episode aired.
21.
And finally, when he tweeted this simple and powerful message.
