XRP Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



XRP Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $1.38250 by 21:48 (01:48 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.27% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed XRP’s market cap down to $49.14811B, or 2.36% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, XRP’s market cap was $83.44071B.

XRP had traded in a range of $1.38229 to $1.44840 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, XRP has seen a drop in value, as it lost 10.79%. The volume of XRP traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $11.73019B or 5.70% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $1.2054 to $1.6087 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, XRP is still down 57.98% from its all-time high of $3.29 set on January 4, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,673.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 5.56% on the day.

was trading at $3,391.62 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.41%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $843.68169B or 40.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $396.89443B or 19.02% of the total cryptocurrency market value.