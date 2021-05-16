Swiss parliament to look into Credit Suisse fiasco – paper

Article content

ZURICH — A Swiss parliamentary committee will discuss the fallout from billions of dollars worth of losses at Credit Suisse amid risk-management failures, bringing political scrutiny to bear on the financial sector, a Sunday paper reported.

“It’s the politicians’ turn on the Credit Suisse issue,” the SonntagsZeitung quoted Prisca Birrer-Heimo, a Social Democrat member of the lower house’s economic affairs committee, as saying ahead of committee hearings set for Monday and Tuesday.

Credit Suisse declined to comment on the report.

Political intervention in the private sector is unusual in Switzerland and the prospect for concrete action remains unclear despite the crisis at the country’s second-biggest bank.

Credit Suisse is raising capital and has halted share buybacks, cut its dividend and revamped management after losing more than $5 billion from the collapse of investment fund Archegos and having to suspend asset management funds linked to insolvent British supply chain finance firm Greensill.

New Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio has said the scale of the bank’s problems is his biggest challenge yet, and promised a thorough review of what went so badly wrong.

Birrer-Heimo said the question was “whether and how the regulation of the big banks needs to be tightened,” citing risk-management shortcomings, a bonus-driven incentive system, and the size of capital buffers banks must hold to ride out crises.