Solana pumps to all-time high as Bitcoin, altcoins lag By Cointelegraph

The SOL token peaked at $52.42 on Sunday, according to TradingView, having gained 24% over the 24-hour trading cycle. That marked a new all-time high for SOL and the first definitive break above the psychological $50 level. As Cointelegraph previously reported, Solana rallied to a high of $49.99 on May 2 before losing some of its momentum. The $50 target had remained elusive over the previous two weeks.

Solana’s native SOL token is charting new highs on Sunday, gaining in U.S. dollars and in (BTC) on the back of growing network adoption and a key technical breakthrough.

