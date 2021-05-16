Platinum set for third year of deficit as industry demand surges, WPIC says

Article content

LONDON — The World Platinum Investment

Council (WPIC) said on Monday the global platinum market will be

more undersupplied this year than it previously thought as

economic recovery fuels a surge in demand from industry.

Platinum is used by automakers, who embed it in vehicle

exhausts to neutralize harmful emissions, by other industries

such as glassmaking and for jewelry and investment.

The roughly 8 million ounce a year market will see a

shortfall of 158,000 ounces in 2021, the third consecutive

annual deficit, the WPIC said in its latest quarterly report.

Three months ago it forecast undersupply of 60,000 ounces in

2021.

Consumption of platinum by industry and jewelers plunged

last year as the coronavirus swept the globe, but the pandemic

also disrupted supply and fueled massive demand from investors

looking for a safe place to put their money.

That left the market undersupplied by 863,000 ounces in

2020, the biggest deficit on record, the WPIC said.

This year, demand from auto manufacturers and industry will

rise above 2019 levels, with consumption by glassmakers in

particular rocketing, the WPIC said.

Jewelry demand will recover but remain below pre-pandemic

levels, while purchases by investors will fall from last year’s