Platinum set for third year of deficit as industry demand surges, WPIC says

Article content
LONDON — The World Platinum Investment
Council (WPIC) said on Monday the global platinum market will be
more undersupplied this year than it previously thought as
economic recovery fuels a surge in demand from industry.
Platinum is used by automakers, who embed it in vehicle
exhausts to neutralize harmful emissions, by other industries
such as glassmaking and for jewelry and investment.
The roughly 8 million ounce a year market will see a
shortfall of 158,000 ounces in 2021, the third consecutive
annual deficit, the WPIC said in its latest quarterly report.
Three months ago it forecast undersupply of 60,000 ounces in
2021.
Consumption of platinum by industry and jewelers plunged
last year as the coronavirus swept the globe, but the pandemic
also disrupted supply and fueled massive demand from investors
looking for a safe place to put their money.
That left the market undersupplied by 863,000 ounces in
2020, the biggest deficit on record, the WPIC said.
This year, demand from auto manufacturers and industry will
rise above 2019 levels, with consumption by glassmakers in
particular rocketing, the WPIC said.
Jewelry demand will recover but remain below pre-pandemic
levels, while purchases by investors will fall from last year’s
Article content
record but remain strong by historical standards, it said.
Supply will also rise but remain lower than in 2019.
Platinum fell to an 18-year low of $558 an ounce last
year as the cononavirus spread. It has risen to around $1,200
but remains significantly below its highs between 2008 and 2014.
Many analysts and investors expect further price gains in
the years ahead as demand, including from the nascent hydrogen
industry and from automakers switching to platinum from more
expensive palladium, outpaces supply.
Following are annual and quarterly numbers and comparisons.
PLATINUM SUPPLY/DEMAND (‘000 oz)*
2019 2020 2021f 2020-2021
%change
SUPPLY
Mining Supply 6,097 4,888 5,907 21%
Recycling 2,121 1,912 1,975 3%
TOTAL SUPPLY 8,219 6,799 7,883 16%
DEMAND
Automotive 2,839 2,368 2,925 24%
Jewellery 2,099 1,820 1,978 9%
Industrial 2,130 1,926 2,412 25%
…of which chemical 694 585 647 11%
…petroleum 219 109 179 65%
…electrical 145 130 127 -2%
…glass 236 370 629 70%
…medical 249 235 247 5%
…other 587 497 582 17%
Investment 1,253 1,549 726 -53%
…of which bar and coin 283 586 436 -26%
…change in ETF Holdings 991 504 250 -50%
…change in stocks held -20 458 40 -91%
by exchanges
TOTAL DEMAND 8,321 7,663 8,041 5%
Balance -102 -863 -158 -82%
Above Ground Stocks 3,548 2,684 2,526 -6%
Q1 2020 Q4 2020 Q1 2021 m-o-m % y-o-y %
change change
SUPPLY
Mining Supply 1,287 1,254 1,389 11% 8%
Recycling 476 576 561 -3% 18%
TOTAL SUPPLY 1,763 1,830 1,950 7% 11%
Article content
DEMAND
Automotive -3% 8%
639 710 689
Jewellery -10% 22%
393 529 478
Industrial 12% 44%
461 589 662
…of which 176 171 119 -31% -32%
chemical
…petroleum 33 36 27 -26% -19%
…electrical 32 35 32 -9% 1%
…glass 45 146 279 92% 525%
…medical 59 59 62 5% 5%
…other 117 142 144 1% 23%
Investment 5% 96%
71 133 140
…of which bar -72% -94%
and coin
305 60 17
…change in ETF -213 22% -142%
Holdings
74 90
…change in -20 -1 33 -3933% -263%
Stocks Held by
Exchanges
TOTAL DEMAND 0% 26%
1,969
1,564 1,961
Balance 199 -132 -19 -86% -110%
* Source: World Platinum Investment Council, Platinum
Quarterly Q1 2021
(Reporting by Peter Hobson; editing by Barbara Lewis)