Netflix UK: Full list of every movie and TV show leaving

Netflix is about to take down a selection of titles.
The streaming service doesn’t publicise the films and TV show it’s removing each month.
But should you search for a title that happens to be leaving over the coming weeks, Netflix will let you know that you only have a short space of time to finish watching it before it vanishes.
Below, we have collated the full list of everything leaving Netflix over the next seven days.
TV
19 May
The Magic School Bus
My Contracted Husband Mr Oh
Once Upon a Time
20 May
Episodes
Movies
20 May
Agatha Christie’s Crooked House
Holmes & Watson
21 May
Duplicate
22 May
Mortal Engines
23 May
Piercing
