Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff By Investing.com



Litecoin Falls 10% In Selloff



Investing.com – was trading at $279.038 by 23:15 (03:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.03% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed Litecoin’s market cap down to $18.731B, or 0.90% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Litecoin’s market cap was $25.609B.

Litecoin had traded in a range of $279.038 to $296.310 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Litecoin has seen a drop in value, as it lost 31.55%. The volume of Litecoin traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.440B or 2.61% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $279.0380 to $393.9380 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Litecoin is still down 33.56% from its all-time high of $420.00 set on December 12, 2017.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,111.9 on the Investing.com Index, down 8.42% on the day.

was trading at $3,361.21 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 11.79%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $828.981B or 39.96% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $389.714B or 18.79% of the total cryptocurrency market value.