Kusama Smashes New ATH Price, Gears up for Network Upgrade By CoinQuora



Kusama Smashes New ATH Price, Gears up for Network Upgrade



Kusama recorded a new all-time-high price of $609.03.

KSM to launch its parachain auctions.

Kusama (KSM), a cryptocurrency that has almost the same code base as Polkadot has recorded a new all-time-high (ATH). Specifically, KSM smashed the bullish price of $609.03 with a growth rate of almost +40% in the past 7 days.

This aggressive performance of the crypto was made amid the bearish market over the past few days. Indeed, KSM surprised the crypto market when it successfully repelled and rose its standing despite the bearish market.

Aside from the aggressive performance of the crypto, there are also other factors that drove the KSM price boost. For example, the upcoming launch of parachain auctions, the current KSM collaborations with other networks, and the KSM staking features. These examples are just some of the KSM activities that triggered its current price boost.

BEAKING: Upgrade v0.9.1 passed council and is now a public referendum, fast-tracked to end Friday ~12pm CEST. This upgrade includes the code for parachains, auctions and crowdloans, reduces the min. vested transfer by 100x and reduces fees/deposits by 50x.ₑₓₚₑcₜ cₕₐₒₛ. — kusama (@kusamanetwork) May 12, 2021

Regarding its market position, KSM ranks among the top 50 cryptocurrencies in CoinGecko. As a result, the market capitalization of the crypto amounts to over $5 billion.

Source : tradingView

Based on the graph above, KSM was able to maintain its uptrend position despite the wild market volatility. Also, the chart above displayed KSM’s growth rate record of over +500% from Feb to May. If this bullish trend continues, the crypto might reach the bullish price of $700 in no time. Truly, global investors favored this price level.

However, the relative strength index (RSI) of the crypto is already at level 65.1. In other words, Kusama is nearly overbought. In this case, traders and investors must exercise caution while trading to avoid loss due to unexpected price reversal.

Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this article are solely the author’s and do not necessarily reflect the views of CoinQuora. No information in this article should be interpreted as investment advice. CoinQuora encourages all users to do their own research before investing in cryptocurrencies.

This article was first published on coinquora.com

