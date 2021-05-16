Indonesian rupiah leads Asia FX losses

Article content
The following table shows rates for Asian
currencies against the dollar at 0212 GMT.
Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move
Japan yen 109.360 109.34 -0.02
Sing dlr 1.335 1.3323 -0.19
Taiwan dlr 28.018 28.012 -0.02
Korean won 1132.800 1128.6 -0.37
Baht 31.400 31.35 -0.16
Peso 47.810 47.75 -0.13
Rupiah 14250.000 14195 -0.39
Rupee 73.285 73.285 0.00
Ringgit 4.134 4.123 -0.27
Yuan 6.441 6.4375 -0.06
Change so far in 2021
Currency Latest bid End 2020 Pct Move
Japan yen 109.360 103.24 -5.60
Sing dlr 1.335 1.3209 -1.04
Taiwan dlr 28.018 28.483 +1.66
Korean won 1132.800 1086.20 -4.11
Baht 31.400 29.96 -4.59
Peso 47.810 48.01 +0.42
Rupiah 14250.000 14040 -1.47
Rupee 73.285 73.07 -0.30
Ringgit 4.134 4.0400 -2.27
Yuan 6.441 6.5283 +1.35
