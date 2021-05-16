Gold scales over 3-month high on virus worries, lower U.S. yields

Article content

Gold prices rose on Monday to their

highest level in more than three months, as a dip in U.S.

Treasury yields and worries over surging COVID-19 cases in some

Asian countries boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,852.39 per ounce by 0318

GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 10 earlier in the

session. U.S. gold futures jumped 0.7% to $1,851.10.

“Treasury yields are falling and on the other hand, there

seems to be fears about virus resurgence in Singapore, Taiwan

and broader Asian-Pacific markets… driving up demand for

safety,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.

Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped

to their lowest in nearly a week, reducing the opportunity cost

of holding non-interest bearing gold.

Singapore will shut most schools from Wednesday after the

city-state reported the highest number of local COVID-19

infections in months, while Taiwan imposed new curbs on

gatherings and movement.

In India, the world’s second-worst pandemic-hit country

after the United States, the tally of coronavirus infections

reached nearly 24.7 million on Sunday.

Investors now await minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s

last meeting due on Wednesday for more cues on the central