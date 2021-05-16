Gold scales over 3-month high on virus worries, lower U.S. yields

Article content
Gold prices rose on Monday to their
highest level in more than three months, as a dip in U.S.
Treasury yields and worries over surging COVID-19 cases in some
Asian countries boosted demand for the safe-haven metal.
Spot gold was up 0.6% at $1,852.39 per ounce by 0318
GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb. 10 earlier in the
session. U.S. gold futures jumped 0.7% to $1,851.10.
“Treasury yields are falling and on the other hand, there
seems to be fears about virus resurgence in Singapore, Taiwan
and broader Asian-Pacific markets… driving up demand for
safety,” said Margaret Yang, a strategist at DailyFX.
Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields slipped
to their lowest in nearly a week, reducing the opportunity cost
of holding non-interest bearing gold.
Singapore will shut most schools from Wednesday after the
city-state reported the highest number of local COVID-19
infections in months, while Taiwan imposed new curbs on
gatherings and movement.
In India, the world’s second-worst pandemic-hit country
after the United States, the tally of coronavirus infections
reached nearly 24.7 million on Sunday.
Investors now await minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve’s
last meeting due on Wednesday for more cues on the central
bank’s monetary policy and any comments on rising inflation.
“Inflation is going to be a strong driver behind gold in the
short- and medium-term. There are always concerns about Fed
tapering, but the latest non-farm payroll report is helping to
contain that fear,” Yang said.
The Fed has pledged to keep interest rates low until the
economy reaches full employment, and inflation hits 2% and is on
track to “moderately” exceed that level for some time.
Gold is seen as a hedge against rising inflation.
Elsewhere, silver was up 0.9% at $27.66 per ounce,
after hitting a one-week high earlier in the day. Platinum
gained 0.3% to $1,228.50 and palladium edged 0.1%
higher to $2,895.30.
(Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)