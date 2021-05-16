Gold hits 3-month high as dollar, yields ease on U.S. retail sales data

Article content

Gold prices rose to a three-month high on

Monday, as a weaker dollar and a dip in Treasury yields boosted

metal’s appeal after data last week showed U.S. retail sales

unexpectedly stalled in April.

FUNDAMENTALS

* Spot gold was up 0.1% at $1,844.60 per ounce by

0035 GMT, after hitting its highest since Feb.10 in early Asian

trade.

* U.S. gold futures rose 0.4% to $1,845.60.

* The dollar index slipped from a near one-week high

touched last week, making gold less expensive for other currency

holders.

* Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields

retreated further from a more than one-month high hit last week.

Lower bond yields reduce the opportunity cost of holding

non-interest bearing gold.

* Data on Friday showed U.S. retail sales unexpectedly

stalled in April as the boost from stimulus checks faded, but an

acceleration is likely in the coming months amid record savings

and a reopening economy.

* The weak retail sales report curbed rising inflation

worries and bets over a sooner-than-expected U.S. Federal

Reserve rate hike.

* Gold tends to benefit from lower interest rate environment

as it reduces the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding

bullion.

* Dallas Federal Reserve President Robert Kaplan on Friday