Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout By Investing.com



Ethereum Falls 10% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $3,400.57 by 16:39 (20:39 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Sunday, down 10.32% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 15.

The move downwards pushed Ethereum’s market cap down to $395.84B, or 19.00% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, Ethereum’s market cap was $479.29B.

Ethereum had traded in a range of $3,351.92 to $3,877.20 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, Ethereum has seen a drop in value, as it lost 11.95%. The volume of Ethereum traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $42.90B or 22.25% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $3,351.9221 to $4,366.0972 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, Ethereum is still down 22.11% from its all-time high of $4,366.10 set on May 12.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $44,872.1 on the Investing.com Index, down 6.57% on the day.

Binance Coin was trading at $545.31 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 5.59%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $842.60B or 40.44% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Binance Coin’s market cap totaled $83.76B or 4.02% of the total cryptocurrency market value.