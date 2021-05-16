ETH price regains $4K as possible Ethereum 2.0 ‘full validator’ count hits 17-month low By Cointelegraph

The number of addresses that hold more than or equal to 32 Ether (ETH) has been declining, pointing at a possible lack of interest among traders and investors to become “full validators” for its upcoming proof-of-stake blockchain.

At the same time, the price of ETH has rebounded back above $4,000 on Friday, while (BTC) tries to reclaim $51,000 following this week’s “Elon candle” plunge.

Total number of addresses holding 32+ ETH vs. Ether price. Source: Glassnode
ETH soars after the Beacon Chain upgrade on Nov. 4, 2020. Source: TradingView