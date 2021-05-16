EOS Falls 11% In Rout By Investing.com



EOS Falls 11% In Rout



Investing.com – was trading at $9.3245 by 21:15 (01:15 GMT) on the Investing.com Index on Monday, down 10.84% on the day. It was the largest one-day percentage loss since May 12.

The move downwards pushed EOS’s market cap down to $9.0877B, or 0.43% of the total cryptocurrency market cap. At its highest, EOS’s market cap was $17.5290B.

EOS had traded in a range of $9.3245 to $10.1217 in the previous twenty-four hours.

Over the past seven days, EOS has seen a drop in value, as it lost 7.53%. The volume of EOS traded in the twenty-four hours to time of writing was $5.2576B or 2.57% of the total volume of all cryptocurrencies. It has traded in a range of $8.7934 to $14.8866 in the past 7 days.

At its current price, EOS is still down 59.42% from its all-time high of $22.98 set on April 29, 2018.

Elsewhere in cryptocurrency trading

was last at $45,087.5 on the Investing.com Index, down 4.68% on the day.

was trading at $3,411.03 on the Investing.com Index, a loss of 9.54%.

Bitcoin’s market cap was last at $845.5330B or 40.40% of the total cryptocurrency market cap, while Ethereum’s market cap totaled $396.3003B or 18.94% of the total cryptocurrency market value.