Elon Musk Just Reopened an Old Wound in the Bitcoin World

(Bloomberg) — Earlier this year, when Tesla added Bitcoin to its balance sheet, CEO Elon Musk became an instant hero in the cryptocurrency’s community. Then he started tweeting about Dogecoin — which is a parody of the whole thing — and started to go from hero to troll. Then last week, Tesla announced that it would no longer accept Bitcoin as a payment because to energy consumption, making the heel-turn complete.

But a statement he made on Saturday night about Dogecoin really picked open an old Bitcoin scab.

That comment might seem innocuous enough: What’s not to like about faster and cheaper transactions? But it actually struck right to the heart of an old fight within the Bitcoin world about how the currency would scale. From 2015 through 2017, the Bitcoin world was almost torn into two by competing visions for the currency.

One group — the small blockers — argued that Bitcoin must be a decentralized store of value, even if that meant high fees and slow transaction times. Another group, which had more corporate backing at the time, wanted Bitcoin to evolve into a platform for fast and cheap payments. Their vision was to expand the size of each Bitcoin block, allowing more space for transactions, which in theory would also lower the fees paid to miners.