Dollar gains amid caution over virus, data fails to inspire yuan

SINGAPORE/TOKYO — The U.S. dollar was

supported on Monday amid renewed worries about coronavirus

restrictions in Asia, but investors are heavily positioned for

it to fall while the U.S. Federal Reserve keeps rates low.

Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and

Taiwan – where COVID-19 had been contained – helped modest

dollar gains of 0.3% against the Australian dollar and 0.4%

versus the New Zealand dollar.

The greenback was little changed against the euro

and the yen, but it remains close to testing major

support levels, which if broken could see a return to a

downtrend that pressed it lower through April.

A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation

data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will

keep rates low.

The dollar last traded at $1.2135 per euro and has support

around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.367,

just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.32

yen and traded at $0.7759 per Aussie and $0.7223 per kiwi

.

Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data

surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are

the next market focus for clues on the Fed’s thinking.

“We expect the minutes … to reiterate that policymakers