Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar found pockets

of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as

investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while

the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade

and current account deficits grow.

Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and

Taiwan – where COVID-19 had been contained – helped modest

dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand

dollars in the early part of the Asia session.

The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and

the yen. But it remains close to testing major support

levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that

pressed it lower through April.

A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation

data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will

keep rates low.

The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support

around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389,

just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45

yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi

.

Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data

surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are

the next market focus for clues on the Fed’s thinking.

“We expect the minutes … to reiterate that policymakers

consider the pick up in inflation to be transitory,” said Kim

Mundy, a currency strategist at the Commonwealth Bank of

Australia in Sydney.

“The upshot is that we do not expect the (Fed) to consider

tapering its asset purchases soon,” she said. “The dollar is

expected to resume its downtrend this week after last week’s

CPI-inspired boost.”

Speculators increased their bets against the dollar last

week, mostly by adding to bets on the euro and to a lesser

extent sterling as Britain and Europe head toward recovery.

Sterling was perched near a two-and-a-half-month

high on Monday, at $1.4085, as Britain reopens its economy after

a four-month COVID lockdown.

Things are traveling in the opposite direction in Asia

where some early leaders in taming the pandemic are now dealing

with new outbreaks. Singapore and Taiwan have both tightened

curbs as cases rise and the Taiwan dollar fell to a

three-week low on Monday.

The dollar crept up 0.1% against the Chinese yuan to

trade at 6.4424 ahead of industrial output and retail sales

figures due mid morning on Monday.

Elsewhere cryptocrrencies traded under pressure after

another weekend bouncing around following tweets from Tesla boss

Elon Musk. Bitcoin hit its lowest since February on Sunday after

Musk hinted at Tesla possibly selling its holdings.

Bitcoin last traded 2% weaker at $45,302 and

ether was 4% lower at $3,421.

=======================================================

Currency bid prices at 116 GMT

Description RIC Last U.S. Close Pct Change YTD Pct High Bid Low Bid

Previous Change

Session

Euro/Dollar $1.2135 $1.2147 -0.10% -0.68% +1.2151 +1.2132

Dollar/Yen 109.4150 109.3350 +0.13% +5.99% +109.4950 +109.4800

Euro/Yen

Dollar/Swiss 0.9021 0.9012 +0.11% +1.97% +0.9024 +0.9015

Sterling/Dollar 1.4085 1.4098 -0.07% +3.11% +1.4104 +1.4086

Dollar/Canadian 1.2124 1.2104 +0.16% -4.80% +1.2125 +1.2106

Aussie/Dollar 0.7759 0.7781 -0.26% +0.88% +0.7787 +0.7759

NZ 0.7229 0.7250 -0.23% +0.72% +0.7249 +0.7229

Dollar/Dollar

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

(Reporting by Tom Westbrook. Editing by Gerry Doyle)

