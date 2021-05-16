Dollar fights for footing as Fed minutes eyed

Article content

SINGAPORE — The U.S. dollar found pockets

of support in Asia on Monday, but struggled to post gains, as

investors are heavily positioned for it to fall further while

the U.S. Federal Reserve holds interest rates low and U.S. trade

and current account deficits grow.

Easing commodity prices and virus outbreaks in Singapore and

Taiwan – where COVID-19 had been contained – helped modest

dollar gains of 0.2% against the Australian and New Zealand

dollars in the early part of the Asia session.

The greenback also rose 0.1% against the euro and

the yen. But it remains close to testing major support

levels, which if broken could see a return to a downtrend that

pressed it lower through April.

A dollar bounce that followed higher-than-expected inflation

data last week has also faded as traders figure the Fed will

keep rates low.

The dollar last traded at $1.2134 per euro and has support

around $1.2179. The dollar index is likewise, at 90.389,

just above key support at 89.677 and 89.206. It bought 109.45

yen and traded at $0.7758 per Aussie and $0.7228 per kiwi

.

Fed minutes, from an April meeting that predated the data

surprise on inflation last week, are due on Wednesday and are

the next market focus for clues on the Fed’s thinking.