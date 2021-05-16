Delphi Digital forms $5 million NFT investment ‘syndicate’ By Cointelegraph

Delphi Digital forms $5 million NFT investment ‘syndicate’
Delphi Digital — a multiservice cryptocurrency investment, consulting and research firm — announced on Friday the launch of “Delphi InfinNFT,” a new investment wing focused on nonfungible tokens and the NFT ecosystem.
Per a post on Twitter, the fund will invest upward of $5 million into “NFT marketplaces, DAOs, social tokens, fractionalization, NFT infrastructure, and any other new developments that may arise during the syndicate’s investment cycle,” and the team will be bolstered by noted NFT collector “Gmoney.”
Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.