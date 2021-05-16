Crypto industry brass explains harnessing renewable energy could help BTC miners By Cointelegraph

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1

Crypto industry brass explains harnessing renewable energy could help BTC miners

The energy consumed by mining — the process that keeps Bitcoin’s blockchain running — has been an increasingly popular topic of discussion in recent weeks.

On Friday, CNBC posted an interview with SUKU CEO Yonathan Lapchik, during which he explained the mining scene as it relates to renewable energy. The interviewer noted Lapchik previously claimed that 75% of Bitcoin mining comes from renewable energy.