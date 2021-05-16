Corn nears 3-week low on fund selling, easing supply concerns

Article content

SINGAPORE — Chicago corn futures slid for a fourth session on Monday with the market dropping to its lowest in nearly three weeks on long liquidation and easing concerns over supplies.

Wheat fell more than 1% while soybeans also lost ground.

FUNDAMENTALS

* The most-active corn contract on the Chicago Board Of Trade (CBOT) was down 0.7% at $6.39-1/4 a bushel by 0120 GMT, after hitting its lowest since April 28 at $6.34 a bushel earlier in the session.

* Wheat fell 1.1% to $6.99 a bushel and soybeans gave up 0.3% to $15.81 a bushel.

* Large speculators cut their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week ended May 11, regulatory data released on Friday showed.

* The Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s weekly commitments of traders report also showed that non-commercial traders, a category that includes hedge funds, increased their net short position in CBOT wheat and cut their net long position in soybeans.

* The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) last week projected corn stocks at the end of the 2021/22 marketing year at 1.5 billion bushels, above most analysts’ expectations and up from 1.257 billion expected to remain at the end of 2020/21.

* Private analytics firm IHS Markit Agribusiness projected U.S. 2021 corn plantings at 96.8 million acres, up significantly from the USDA’s current forecast of 91.1 million acres.